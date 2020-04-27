Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon releases Dwyane Wade diss track

Apparently, the beef between Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon has lasted through quarantine.

The latest installment comes two months after Gordon lost to Wade's former teammate, Derrick Jones Jr., in a controversial dunk contest during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Last week Gordon released a diss rap track aimed at Wade, one of the judges who gave Gordon a nine when jumped over 7-foot-5 rookie Tacko Fall on his final dunk.

The song is titled "9 out of 10."

The chorus goes, “Nine out of 10, can you please fix your lens? Nine out 10 got you playing pretend. Nine out of 10, here we go again. Nine out of 10, could have bought the fam' a Benz. Nine out of 10, are you making amends? Nine out of 10, probably lost an M.”

Without mentioning Wade, Gordon then hints the two had an encounter at the arena before the competition.

“Saw you in the hallway you said, ‘Youngin’ put on a show,'” Gordon raps. “Didn’t know that’s the code for you’re about to get rolled.”

Wade has denied he played favorites in judging. He was one of three judges to score Gordon's a dunk with a nine.

"It took nine rounds," he told reporters shortly after the contest. "It wasn't biased. I wasn't the only one that gave him a nine. Let's talk about that. It was three people that gave a nine. People are going to talk. You allow them to talk. Hopefully, they all just enjoyed the dunk contest."

