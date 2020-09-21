Miami Heat Plan On Using Down Time To Make Adjustments Against Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat have no intentions of complaining about the extended break between Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

After Saturday's loss, they are looking forward to a few days off to prepare for the remainder of the series. Both teams had grown accustomed to playing every other day in the playoffs during the NBA restart in Orlando. Game 4 isn't until Wednesday in Orlando.

"Either way, you have to deal with whatever presents itself in terms of the schedule," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We're trying to take advantage of this, let guys that need a little bit or rest, guys that need work and see if we can also continue to prepare."

The Heat had won 10 of 11 postseason games before the loss. The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks were the only other team to defeat them in the playoffs. The Heat ousted the Bucks in five games in the semifinals and swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round.

Still, they realize improvement is needed if they are to reach the sixth NBA Finals in franchise history. The Heat, who are ahead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, have never lost a series after winning the first two games.

"We've got to make adjustments," forward Jae Crowder said. "That's what we've been doing. We've been practicing and watching film and we'll continue to do so. Obviously, it will be a different approach moving forward."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

YouTube: Subscribe at https://www.youtube.com/c/ShandelRichardson2876/featured

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com