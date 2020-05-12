Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning checks in at No. 63 on ESPN's top players list

Former Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning appeared at No. 63 on ESPN's list of Top 74 NBA players.

A seven-time All-Star, Mourning is among the greatest players in franchise history. He is one of just five Heat players to have their jersey retired, joining Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Hardaway.

After spending his first three seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Mourning helped turn the Heat into a contender in the Eastern Conference during the late 1990s. The highlight was a trip to the 1997 conference finals, where Miami lost to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. Fittingly, Mourning was one spot below Bulls forward Dennis Rodman on ESPN's rankings. The two were longtime rivals on the court.

Mourning's career was interrupted during the 2002-03 season while he battled kidney illness. After brief stints with the New Jersey Nets and Toronto Raptors, Mourning returned to Miami midway through the 2004-05 season and was part of the Heat's first championship in 2006.

He averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 in his career, was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and twice named All-NBA.

ESPN only revealed Nos. 74-41, with the remainder set to be released later this week. Other players with Heat ties included Bob McAdoo at No. 59, Ray Allen (56) and Gary Payton (53). McAdoo never played for Miami, but has been on the coaching staff since 1995. Allen won a championship with the Heat in 2013, hitting the greatest shot in franchise history against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Payton, who spent most of his career in Seattle, won a title with the Heat in 2006.

