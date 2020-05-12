InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning checks in at No. 63 on ESPN's top players list

Shandel Richardson

Former Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning appeared at No. 63 on ESPN's list of Top 74 NBA players.

A seven-time All-Star, Mourning is among the greatest players in franchise history. He is one of just five Heat players to have their jersey retired, joining Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Hardaway.

After spending his first three seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Mourning helped turn the Heat into a contender in the Eastern Conference during the late 1990s. The highlight was a trip to the 1997 conference finals, where Miami lost to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. Fittingly, Mourning was one spot below Bulls forward Dennis Rodman on ESPN's rankings. The two were longtime rivals on the court. 

Mourning's career was interrupted during the 2002-03 season while he battled kidney illness. After brief stints with the New Jersey Nets and Toronto Raptors, Mourning returned to Miami midway through the 2004-05 season and was part of the Heat's first championship in 2006.

He averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 in his career, was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and twice named All-NBA.

ESPN only revealed Nos. 74-41, with the remainder set to be released later this week. Other players with Heat ties included Bob McAdoo at No. 59, Ray Allen (56) and Gary Payton (53). McAdoo never played for Miami, but has been on the coaching staff since 1995. Allen won a championship with the Heat in 2013, hitting the greatest shot in franchise history against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Payton, who spent most of his career in Seattle, won a title with the Heat in 2006.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Erik Spoelstra picks his favorite Miami Heat player

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra was recently put on the spot about his favorite player to coach

Shandel Richardson

Shawn Marion says Dallas Mavericks laughed off underdog status against the Miami Heat 2011 in Finals

The Dallas Mavericks laughed at the doubters when facing the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, according to Shawn Marion

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat could return to practice early as Wednesday after order is lifted

Miami-Dade County approves the Miami Heat's use of AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade speaks on the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade continues the organization's support of fighting social injustice

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Chris Silva still not taking opportunity for granted

During quarantine, Miami Heat forward Chris Silva has kept working after earning a three-year contract

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade gives yet another endorsement for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade says coach Erik Spoelstra doesn't get enough credit

Shandel Richardson

Erik Spoelstra's ascent with the Miami Heat almost never happened

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra tells TNT's Ernie Johnson how he barely made the staff cut when Pat Riley was hired in 1995

Shandel Richardson

Michael Jordan shopping in empty grocery stores is a contrast to Dwyane Wade discovering Old Navy after retirement

Michael Jordan shopped in empty grocery stores while today's athletes have assistants run daily errands

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James make appearance on greatest individual seasons list

ESPN included Dwyane Wade and LeBron James in its top 74 rankings

Shandel Richardson

The "Last Dance" documentary adds fuel to the LeBron James-Michael Jordan debates

The airing of Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" documentary has only created more arguments on if he is greater than LeBron James

Shandel Richardson