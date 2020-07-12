InsideTheHeat
Heat's Andre Iguodala has no complaints about NBA `bubble' life

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala refuses to become one of the NBA players complaining about the environment in Orlando.

To him, it's no different than when he played basketball growing up in Springfield, Ill.

"It's not really a different type of environment," Iguodala said after Saturday's practice. "The majority of the league comes from low to middle-class income families. We played in worst conditions and obviously the NBA and every team should be giving all the players all the resources they need. It's just getting the mental side right, making the most of the moment and putting for the mental and physical effort to keep our game in a healthy place."

Iguodala said the league is no different than anyone else adjusting to life during the coronavirus pandemic. It's a constant process.

"I think for us it's just important to try to adjust to the new normal," he said. "Everyone is adjusting."

The Heat held five-on-five workouts for the first time in nearly four months. As one of the Heat's older player, Iguodala knows regaining conditioning is among the priorities.

"The body is solid," Iguodala said. "It's just looking over the little nicks that may come with being off so much."

The one positive for Iguodala during the pandemic is his investment with Zoom. The videoconference company has grown, with several businesses using it to conduct meetings. All NBA interviews the remainder of the season will be done via Zoom.

"It's been pretty exciting, especially for the company," Iguodala said. "The company has done an amazing job transitioning ... It's doing pretty well on the investment side."

