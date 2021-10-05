Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Off to Strong Start After Preseason Opener Victory

Herro leads the way with 26 points in win against the Atlanta Hawks

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has said in the past he is fine with coming off the bench.

On Monday, he also showed he can thrive in the starting lineup. Herro replaced Jimmy Butler as a starter and scored a team-high 26 points in the Heat's 125-99 victory against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.

Herro said the goal this season is playing more relaxed.

“That’s the biggest thing for this year is getting lost in the game, playing free and having fun," Herro said.

Herro shot 9 of 12 from the field and finished with four assists. He scored 16 points in the first quarter, including 14 consecutive for the team. The performance should boost his confidence after a somewhat shaky second year.

“It’s the first game,” Herro said. “We’ve got a long way to go. I haven’t done anything yet.”

Butler was given the night off for rest purposes. Newly-acquired guard Kyle Lowry finished with five points, seven assists and four rebounds. The Heat's starting lineup consisted of Herro, Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and P.J. Tucker.

Still, the Heat plan on bringing Herro off the bench, at least at the start of the season. Miami is trying to rebound after losing in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks, who went on to win the NBA championship.

The Heat play at the Houston Rockets Thursday.

