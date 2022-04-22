Will The Miami Heat's Homecourt Advantage Continue in Atlanta For Game 3?

Throughout the years, the Heat have had plenty fan support during games in Atlanta

The Miami Heat have had the luxury of having a national fan base.

Oftentimes, a "Let's Go Heat" chant can be heard at visiting arenas during the regular season. The most common place for it to occur over the years has been Atlanta.

Which is why Hawks guard Trae Young made a plea to the hometown fans to reverse the trend for Friday's Game 3 against the Heat at State Farm Arena. Tip-off is 7 p.m.

The Hawks need all the help they can get because they trail 2-0 in the best-of-7 series.

"I hope it's loud," Young told reporters after Thursday's practice. "In the regular season, sometimes it's a lot more Heat fans than Hawks fans. Hopefully, we turn that around and we make it loud in State Farm Arena."

The significance of the game should make it mostly a pro-Hawks crowd. So the Heat aren't expecting the cheers for the visitors.

“We took care of home, but they say the playoffs don’t start until you win one on the road," Heat guard Kyle Lowry said. "We understand they are going to play better at home, be more excited and energetic.

