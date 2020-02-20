Miami Heat At Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Heat lost four of five before the NBA All-Star break. They are playing their sixth straight game on the road ... This is the fourth meeting between the teams. The Heat won the last matchup 135-121 Dec. 10. They are looking to complete the series sweep. It would mark the first time it has happened since the 2012-13 season ... After being called up for the road trip, forward KZ Okpala and guard Gabe Vincent were sent back to the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls this week ... Guard Jimmy Butler paces the Heat with 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Center Bam Adebayo, who just participated in his first All-Star game, leads the team with 31 double-doubles. He is averaging career-highs in points (15.8), rebounds (10.4) and assists (4.9) ... Derrick Jones Jr., who won the slam dunk contest, is expected to make his seventh start of the season. A former G League player, Jones is having the best year of his four-year career. He is averaging 8.7 points and 4.2 rebounds ... Guard Tyler Herro (foot), forward Kyle Alexander (knee) and Meyers Leonard (ankle) will not play ... Hawks guard Trae Young is the league's third-leading scorer at 29.7 points a game. Young was a starter in last week's All-Star game ... Forward John Collins is averaging 24.3 points and 11.2 rebounds in his last 10 games. Collins was suspended 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug program ... Forward Skal Labissiere (knee) and center Clint Capela (heel) are out.