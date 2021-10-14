Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: State Farm Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -2.5

VITALS: : The Heat and Hawks meet for the 25th time in preseason history. They recently played earlier this preseason, Nov. 4, with Miami recording a 125-99 win. Miami is 15-9 all-time in preseason action versus Atlanta, including having won the last five straight preseason meetings. ... The Heat are 4-0 in the preseason and conclude Friday against the Boston Celtics ... The Hawks' Solomon Hill suited up in 11 games (one start) for the Heat in 2019-20 … Atlanta’s John Collins is a South Florida native and starred at Cardinal Newman High School in his hometown of West Palm Beach ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F P.J. Tucker

HAWKS

G Kevin Heurter

G Brogdan Brogdanovic

C Gorgui Dieng

F Solomon Hill

F John Collins

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on how the defense has progressed: “I’m encouraged so far to the commitment on that end of the floor,” he said. “The detail will come. It always starts with your best players caring about that side of the floor. And our best players are legit, proven, two-way players. It matters to them that people compete on the defensive side of the floor. That’s the most important and hardest part, aspect to try to find in this league.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com