    • October 14, 2021
    Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Preview

    The Miami Heat play at the Atlanta Hawks in a preseason game
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

    Where: State Farm Arena

    TV: Bally Sports Sun

    Betting line: Heat -2.5

    VITALS: : The Heat and Hawks meet for the 25th time in preseason history. They recently played earlier this preseason, Nov. 4, with Miami recording a 125-99 win. Miami is 15-9 all-time in preseason action versus Atlanta, including having won the last five straight preseason meetings. ... The Heat are 4-0 in the preseason and conclude Friday against the Boston Celtics ... The Hawks' Solomon Hill suited up in 11 games (one start) for the Heat in 2019-20 … Atlanta’s John Collins is a South Florida native and starred at Cardinal Newman High School in his hometown of West Palm Beach ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

    HEAT

    G Duncan Robinson

    G Kyle Lowry

    C Bam Adebayo

    F Caleb Martin

    F P.J. Tucker

    HAWKS

    G Kevin Heurter

    G Brogdan Brogdanovic

    C Gorgui Dieng

    F Solomon Hill

    F John Collins

    QUOTABLE

    Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on how the defense has progressed: “I’m encouraged so far to the commitment on that end of the floor,” he said. “The detail will come. It always starts with your best players caring about that side of the floor. And our best players are legit, proven, two-way players. It matters to them that people compete on the defensive side of the floor. That’s the most important and hardest part, aspect to try to find in this league.”

