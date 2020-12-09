SI.com
Miami Heat Still in Awe of Avery Bradley's Draft Workout

Shandel Richardson

All it took was one draft workout for the Miami Heat to take interest in guard Avery Bradley. 

Bradley was among the players to work out for the Heat in 2010. Coach Erik Spoelstra referred to the session as "legendary." It ended with a dunk contest between Bradley and Eric Bledsoe. Bradley never made it to the Heat's second-round pick because he was chosen by the Boston Celtics at No. 19

“It was just one of those workouts and then it turned into a one-and-one fullcourt and he’s just picking up 94 feet and doing what he does," Spoelstra said. "His level of commitment defensively. He had an energy and a motor that didn’t stop.”

Bradley was signed by the Heat in free agency last month.  Bradley, who also had stops with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, had always been a fan of the Heat organization. He played in college with former Heat center Dexter Pittman. 

“I was familiar with the Heat and their culture because I played with Dexter Pittman and he was here early in his career,” Bradley said. “Everyone around me, my family and my friends, always said that, ‘You have to play for Miami Heat.’ And now when the opportunity presented itself this summer, it was just a blessing.”

Bradley is expected to provide depth at both guard spots. The Heat open the season Dec. 25 against the New Orleans Pelicans. 

