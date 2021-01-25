Miami Heat's Avery Bradley Nearing A Return

Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley targeting Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets for his return after bout with COVID-19

The Miami Heat could move closer to full strength sooner than later.

Heat guard Avery Bradley is targeting Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets as his return date after battling COVID-19, according to a Yahoo podcast by Chris Haynes.

“Hopefully, I can play,” Bradley said. “So hopefully I can back on the court, as soon as they get back.

The Heat play the Brooklyn Nets Monday in the finale of a four-game road trip. Bradley has been sidelined since the Heat defeated the Washington Wizards Jan. 9.

“The first few days were a little rough for me,” Bradley said. “But I started feeling a lot better. The taste and smell, thank God, I never had an issue with that. But I’m feeling a lot better.”

The Heat remain without top player Jimmy Butler. According to a report by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, is two days behind Bradley. The Heat have been greatly impacted by a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Eight players missed games due to the virus. Their game against the Boston Celtics Jan. 10 was also postponed because they lacked the required amount of players available for games. The other players affected were center Bam Adebayo, guard Goran Dragic, forward Moe Harkless, forward Udonis Haslem, forward KZ Okpala and guard Kendrick Nunn.

“I was upset because I come to work and I do the right things," Bradley said. "I come to work every single day and do all the protocols to make sure I’m protected so I can protect my family. To come up with the news knowing that I got it at work, I was a little frustrated."

