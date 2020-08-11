Balanced Scoring Is The Key For Miami Heat's Offense

Center Bam Adebayo and forward Jimmy Butler will provide the bulk of the Miami Heat's offense on most game nights.

The team is built around the two of them but Heat also know their strength lies in numbers. Their depth was on full display in Monday's victory against the Indiana Pacers when seven players scored in double-figures.

Performances as such will be needed more than ever once the playoffs begin.

"We know who are our leaders, Bam and Jimmy," guard Goran Dragic said. "But at the same time, we play team basketball. Every given night, somebody can be a different [leading] scorer. We really like to play together and we've shown that."

After Butler's team-high 19 points, Derrick Jones Jr had 17 points off the bench while Tyler Herro (17), Jae Crowder (14), Duncan Robinson (14), Dragic (11) and Adebayo (10) were big contributors.

"It's great," Jones said. "We're doing what we want to do. Everybody has their imprint on the game and just leave it all out there on the floor."

Even with the solid depth, coach Erik Spoelstra still realizes he will still need strong performances from his team's two All-Stars, especially Butler.

"The depth of our team obviously is a big-time strength," Spoelstra said. "The fact that we have a lot of different variety to our offense. But make no mistake about this, Jimmy Butler is a go-to guy and you saw that [Monday against Indiana]. I don't even care what his field goal percentage was. He was dictating the game. The ball was going through him. That's the definition of a go-to guy. It's when your offense knows where the ball has to go and he makes the right plays."

