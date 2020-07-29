Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo nearing 100 percent

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was back in the lineup for the first time in more than four months.

He had 16 points and four rebounds in 25 minutes in Tuesday's 126-110 scrimmage loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Orlando, but said he is still working his way back into game shape.

Adebayo missed the first two weeks of the NBA restart because he tested positive for COVID-19 before the team traveled to the bubble.

"It felt good to be back with my teammates despite the loss," Adebayo said. "I feel like I'm back. I'm going to get back in the flow. It shouldn't take that much longer. I felt great. I stayed out there until the three-minute mark [in each quarter]. I feel like my wind was cool."

Adebayo was one of three Heat players to test positive for the virus. The others were forward Derrick Jones Jr. and guard Kendrick Nunn, who have both worked their way back into the lineup.

"It was good. He was pretty sharp," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Adebayo. "The most important thing was getting those game minutes and working to get that second wind."

Adebayo, in his third season, is in the middle of a breakout year. He is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists and made his first All-Star Game. He said he will be ready when the Heat begin regular season play Saturday against the Denver Nuggets.

"Give me another game," Adebayo said. "If I would've got two scrimmages in, then I feel like I'd be ready."

