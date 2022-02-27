Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Putting Up Career Numbers This Season

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has missed more than a third of the season because of an injury.

However, it hasn’t slowed down his game.

Adebayo has career highs points (19.0) and rebounds (10.3). He continues to move up the list of franchise leaders in games with double-doubles. Adebayo jumped LeBron James earlier this year at 102, and now has 111 for his career. If Adebayo keeps playing at this pace, he may pass Dwyane Wade (126) for fifth-place on the franchise list.

Adebayo has always been recognized for his defense. He has been selected to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team the past two seasons. This year, Adebayo has established himself as a two-way threat. He scored 36 points in the Heat's 133-129 victory Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.

“I still have some work to do,” Adebayo said. “But it feels great that when you come into the league as a defender and versatile big man, to become someone who can take over a game and be a closer for your team. I just have to keep developing and getting better.”

Adebayo thrived in the game despite All-Star forward Jimmy Butler being sidelined the fourth quarter.

“Bam is just really coming into his own as an impact player, and really as a great player in this league,” Spoelstra said. “There is so much that he has on his plate, that he has to constantly make reads during the course of the game. It’s a whole lot more nuance than the average fan could possibly understand. He’s just making exponential growth and strides as the season goes on. I thought his decision-making was terrific tonight, balancing all of that.”

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant