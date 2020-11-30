SI.com
Miami Heat Putting Their Hopes in Center Bam Adebayo

Shandel Richardson

After the 2018-19 season, the Miami Heat put their trust in Bam Adebayo by naming him the starting center during the offseason. 

Now, they are looking for him to take the next step. By signing him to a five-year, $163 million contract, the Heat have essentially given Adebayo the keys to the organization. 

“One of the most important things a franchise can do is to make sure that your best, youngest, cornerstone players sign on the dotted line,” Heat president Pat Riley said in a statement of Adebayo’s extension. “Getting Bam his extension was a no-brainer for us because we know he will be around for years to come. That’s great for the Heat, great for the fans and great for Bam.”

Last year Adebayo had a breakout season, averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists. He made his first All-Star Game while helping the Heat advance to the NBA Finals, where lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Adebayo, who is entering his fourth season, was among the league's most improved players. He was also a first-team All-Defensive selection. By getting the Adebayo deal out of the way, the Heat can now focus their intentions on going after Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning two-time MVP. 

Antetokounmpo and Adebayo share the same agent, so the Heat could have an edge against the rest of the league. 

