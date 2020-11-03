SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Focused on Expanding His Game

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was among the NBA's most improved players last season.

The Heat are expecting an even greater jump for Adebayo as he prepares to enter the fourth year of his career.

“He’s a multi-faceted player right now and his game needs to expand,” Heat team president Pat Riley said. “And it will expand because he is a player that’s willing to work at it. We know what he can do."

Adebayo put up career-highs in points, rebounds and assists while making his first All-Star Game appearance. It was exactly what the organization expected when they decided to build around him after trading the disgruntled Hassan Whiteside. 

The Heat would like to see Adebayo, who was also a second-team All-Defensive selection, improve as an outside shooter and grow as a facilitator. He shot 55 percent from the field but the coaching staff has plans of utilizing more on the perimeter this season. 

"I don’t think Erik Spoelstra would have put him in the situations as the main trigger man in our offense as a point-center, unless he had great confidence in his ability to handle the ball and make plays as a passer," Riley said. "He didn’t do that his rookie year. He didn’t do half of the things that he does now. And that’s just through steady work and growth, development, and confidence.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The next step for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley excited about the development of rookie guard Tyler Herro

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade Weighs in on LeBron-Jordan Debate

Dwyane Wade says fans should appreciate the greatness of LeBron James and Michael Jordan instead of constantly comparing them

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Pat Riley Appreciating Jimmy Butler from afar

Miami Heat's Pat Riley on his relationship with Jimmy Butler

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Rap Song Just Adds to the Growing Appeal of Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Rapper Jack Harlow releases track named after Tyler Herro

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley Exploring Options to Retain Roster and Flexibility

Pat Riley committed to keeping Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo but understands the business

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley: "I'm Very Optimistic of What's Ahead of Us"

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley addresses the media for the first time since the end of the season

Shandel Richardson

Study Places Miami Heat at Top of NBA Franchise Rankings

Miami Heat labeled as most exciting franchise by gambling website

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat to retire Dwyane Wade's jersey in three-day celebration

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade will become fifth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Wants to Fulfill Promise Made to Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra

Jimmy Butler says he believes the Heat can compete for an NBA championship next season

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Dwyane Wade to launch marketing company with CAA talent agency

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade will serve as director of the company geared toward marketing

Shandel Richardson

by

OG Snacks