Skip to main content
Player(s)
Bam Adebayo
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers

The Bam Adebayo Effect Has Been Noticeable for the Miami Heat Since His Return

Adebayo has been effective in the past two games

The Miami Heat have won both games since Bam Adebayo returned to the lineup. 

Adebayo reminded us all why he is among the elite centers Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. His combination of strength, athleticism, and basketball IQ was on full display in the Heat’s 104-92 win.

“Bam’s brilliance is doing everything across the board,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “For at least one possession, he guarded everybody on their roster and then facilitated for us. Really made some smart plays. Without Kyle, Jimmy and Tyler we had to generate offense in different ways. Bam was able to get us into triggers with handoffs, in the post, directing the offense off the dribble, and timely scores”.

Adebayo’s impact on both ends of the floor is what makes him such a valuable piece to this title-contending team. Since his return, Adebayo has averaged 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists after being out since early December. 

Read More

His versatility has already proven to be trouble for opponents. Teammate Caleb Martin, who also had an exceptional performance against the Trail Blazers, said Adebayo "changes things." 

“When we’re guarding and guys try to drive down the lane and they see somebody like Bam guarding and switching and guarding point guards at the top of the key," Martin said. "It’s a nightmare."

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4

 

USATSI_17530815_168389536_lowres
News

The Bam Adebayo Effect Has Been Noticeable for the Miami Heat Since His Return

1 minute ago
USATSI_17531512_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Continues His Breakout Season

1 hour ago
USATSI_17530623_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Playing on Emotions Right Now

3 hours ago
USATSI_17512790_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Ruled Out Tonight Against the Portland Trail Blazers

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_17522711_168389536_lowres
News

Did Giannis Antetokounmpo Throw Shade at Miami Heat's 2020 NBA Finals Run?

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_17505469_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Also Impacting the Game on Offense

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_17522333_168389536_lowres
News

Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat Preview

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_17522607_168389536_lowres
News

Triple-Double Puts Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler in Rare Company

Jan 18, 2022