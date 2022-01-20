The Bam Adebayo Effect Has Been Noticeable for the Miami Heat Since His Return

The Miami Heat have won both games since Bam Adebayo returned to the lineup.

Adebayo reminded us all why he is among the elite centers Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. His combination of strength, athleticism, and basketball IQ was on full display in the Heat’s 104-92 win.

“Bam’s brilliance is doing everything across the board,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “For at least one possession, he guarded everybody on their roster and then facilitated for us. Really made some smart plays. Without Kyle, Jimmy and Tyler we had to generate offense in different ways. Bam was able to get us into triggers with handoffs, in the post, directing the offense off the dribble, and timely scores”.

Adebayo’s impact on both ends of the floor is what makes him such a valuable piece to this title-contending team. Since his return, Adebayo has averaged 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists after being out since early December.

His versatility has already proven to be trouble for opponents. Teammate Caleb Martin, who also had an exceptional performance against the Trail Blazers, said Adebayo "changes things."

“When we’re guarding and guys try to drive down the lane and they see somebody like Bam guarding and switching and guarding point guards at the top of the key," Martin said. "It’s a nightmare."

