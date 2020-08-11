Is Heat's Bam Adebayo The Leading Candidate For Most Improved Player?

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has received mention for the Most Improved Player award throughout the NBA season.

Now, at least one gambling website believes he is the favorite. BetOnline had Adebayo as the leading candidate, ahead of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Adebayo is deserving of the honor after a breakout season. He is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists while earning his first NBA All-Star Game appearance. He is set to become just the sixth player in league history to average at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. The others are Larry Bird, Chris Webber, DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Garnett and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If Adebayo wins, he will become the third Heat player to win the award. Center Isaac Austin won in 1997 and Rony Seikaly in 1990. Some might not even consider Adebayo the most improved player on his team. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra recently made a pitch for forward Duncan Robinson, who set the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season.

“I think they should be up there,” Spoelstra said. “How could you not consider them? Bam wasn’t a starter the year before. And Duncan really wasn’t in the league. He was playing in the G League. So I would consider them both for the award. Literally, I would. Don’t make me have to answer which one I would pick. I would give a co-award to both of them.”

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich