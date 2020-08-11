InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Is Heat's Bam Adebayo The Leading Candidate For Most Improved Player?

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has received mention for the Most Improved Player award throughout the NBA season.

Now, at least one gambling website believes he is the favorite. BetOnline had Adebayo as the leading candidate, ahead of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Adebayo is deserving of the honor after a breakout season. He is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists while earning his first NBA All-Star Game appearance. He is set to become just the sixth player in league history to average at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. The others are Larry Bird, Chris Webber, DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Garnett and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If Adebayo wins, he will become the third Heat player to win the award. Center Isaac Austin won in 1997 and Rony Seikaly in 1990. Some might not even consider Adebayo the most improved player on his team. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra recently made a pitch for forward Duncan Robinson, who set the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season.

“I think they should be up there,” Spoelstra said. “How could you not consider them? Bam wasn’t a starter the year before. And Duncan really wasn’t in the league. He was playing in the G League. So I would consider them both for the award. Literally, I would. Don’t make me have to answer which one I would pick. I would give a co-award to both of them.”

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Balanced scoring is the key for Miami Heat's offense

Jimmy Butler is the go-to player for the Miami Heat but getting contributions throughout the lineup is vital for postseason success

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Goran Dragic Have Impacts In Return To Lineup

Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic shine in Monday's victory against the Indiana Pacers after being sidelined with ankle injuries

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Gets The Best Of TJ Warren In 114-92 Victory Against Indiana Pacers

Heat forward Jimmy Butler dominates anticipated matchup versus T.J. Warren of the Indiana Pacers

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat Awaiting The Return of Jimmy Butler And Goran Dragic

Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder on the importance of Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo improving as facilitators

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and center Bam Adebayo proving they can run the offense

Shandel Richardson

Andre Iguodala's Role With The Miami Heat Starting To Shape

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala had a season-high 12 points in Thursday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: How Heat Rookie Tyler Herro Has Benefited From Andre Iguodala

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro says veteran Andre Iguodala has served as a mentor

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Young Players Gaining Experience In NBA Restart

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Thursday's loss to Milwaukee Bucks with help inexperienced players

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Heat's Bam Adebayo Has Advice For Duncan Robinson: Shoot The Ball

An aggressive Duncan Robinson often leads to success for the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo on a similar path as Giannis Antetokounmpo to NBA stardom

In just his third season, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is among the league's elite

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej