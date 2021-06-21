Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Reportedly Set to Play for Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

After another strong year, Bam Adebayo rewarded with a spot on 12-man roster

After a disappointing finish to the season, the Miami Heat continue to receive good offseason news.

On Monday, center Bam Adebayo accepted an invite to play for Team USA in the summer Olympics in Tokyo. The news was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Adebayo, who just completed his fourth season, averaged a career-high 18.7 points and 5.4 assists along with nine rebounds. A one-time All-Star (2020), Adebayo was cut from the 2019 FIBA World Cup team.

Last week Heat forward Jimmy Butler declined an offer to play in the Tokyo Olympics. He cited the desire the rest in the offseason as the main reason so he's fully charged for the 2021-22 season.

Last summer the Olympics were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Competition runs July 29-Aug. 7, which should give Adebayo plenty of time to rest during a short offseason. It also helped the Heat did not have a long run in the playoffs. They were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs after earning the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Other players who will reportedly join the team are Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Nets guard James Harden.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com