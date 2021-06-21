Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Reportedly Set to Play for Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Reportedly Set to Play for Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

After another strong year, Bam Adebayo rewarded with a spot on 12-man roster
Author:
Publish date:
After another strong year, Bam Adebayo rewarded with a spot on 12-man roster

After a disappointing finish to the season, the Miami Heat continue to receive good offseason news. 

On Monday, center Bam Adebayo accepted an invite to play for Team USA in the summer Olympics in Tokyo. The news was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Adebayo, who just completed his fourth season, averaged a career-high 18.7 points and 5.4 assists along with nine rebounds. A one-time All-Star (2020), Adebayo was cut from the 2019 FIBA World Cup team.

Last week Heat forward Jimmy Butler declined an offer to play in the Tokyo Olympics. He cited the desire the rest in the offseason as the main reason so he's fully charged for the 2021-22 season. 

Last summer the Olympics were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Competition runs July 29-Aug. 7, which should give Adebayo plenty of time to rest during a short offseason. It also helped the Heat did not have a long run in the playoffs. They were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs after earning the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Other players who will reportedly join the team are Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Nets guard James Harden.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_16171726_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Reportedly Set to Play for Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

USATSI_16091545_168389536_lowres
News

Podcast Creates a Break From Free Agency Talks for Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson

USATSI_16171728_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Named Third-Team All-NBA

culp
News

Miami Heat Mourn the Death of Former Trainer Ron Culp

USATSI_16243327_168389536_lowres
News

Former Heat Player Jae Crowder In Position For Second Straight NBA Finals Appearance

USATSI_16076764_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler Make All-Defensive Second-Team

USATSI_14083756_168389536_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade Still Fond of Miami Roots But Embracing New Challenge With Utah Jazz

USATSI_15649703_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley Fined $25,000 for Comments About LeBron James