What's The Next Step For Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat will continue to evaluate how they plan on using center Bam Adebayo next season

When the Miami Heat drafted Bam Adebayo in 2017, they were attracted by his versatility.

After four seasons, the Heat have yet to find the perfect role for Adebayo. He followed up his first NBA All-Star campaign with another stellar year but many felt his true position is still in limbo.

Heat team president Pat Riley addressed the issue in his final press conference of the year. They will enter next season with an open mind about Adebayo's usage.

“If [Heat coach Erik Spoelstra] really likes to use Bam with a stretch five or a four, you might have to change it, you never know,” Riley said. “He might have to think about: What’s going to be the next thing in the NBA that you will require, that will require you to get somebody to stay with that kind of play?"

Adebayo played most of the year at center but was effective at power forward during the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks when paired alongside center Dewayne Dedmon. For Adebayo to be utilized at the four, he needs to become a better perimeter player.

He has only attempted 44 3-pointers in his career.

“Now, to get a big that can shoot threes and rebound at the same time and defend and protect the rim, that’s a very unique player, and there’s not many of them around,” Riley said. “So I think you get one or another. You can get a five-man that can make a three. I’ll leave that to Spo, and Spo and I’ll talk about it, but those are the things that we have to think about as to style of play and will the person be a good fit and will he fix two issues or three issues that you need fixed?”

