Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Responds To Trae Young's Referee Criticism

Adebayo said the Heat were called for plenty fouls in Game 2 victory

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo gave his response to the allegation of the team receiving more favorable foul calls against the Atlanta Hawks. 

When asked about Hawks guard Trae Young's criticism of the officiating in Tuesday's Game 2, Adebayo didn't hold back. He mentioned himself and forward P.J. Tucker being in foul trouble during the game. 

"I had four fouls. P.J. was in foul trouble," Adebayo said after Thursday's practice. "You got two starters in foul trouble so I don't know how the refs are letting us get away with it if I'm sitting the whole  third (quarter) and P.J. didn't play the majority of the fourth."

Young made the claim in the postgame after the Hawks fell down 2-0 in the series, which shifts to Atlanta for Game 3 on Sunday. 

“It is tough," Young said. "We feel like we let one slide, but we can’t let it linger too far. We have another game in a couple days. If the refs are going to let them be as physical as they are and not call fouls, it is going to be hard to do anything anyways. Got to be a little bit better with knowing where we got to be and be ready to take care [of] home.”

