Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Working His Way Back After Thumb Surgery

Adebayo had 14 points and nine rebounds in his first game back in the lineup

After being out since early December because of thumb surgery, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo made his return in Monday's 104-99 victory against the Toronto Raptors at FTX Arena.

Adebayo finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Here is what he had to say about his first game back:

On his return:

“Today was trying to get back in the groove. My teammates tried to get me involved, but we just played ball and figured it out. We got the win and that’s always good on your first game back, and that’s the thing that matters the most.”

“From the sidelines, you enjoy someone’s success to the furthest extent. You want to feed that positive energy into somebody and you hope they have a great opportunity and take advantage of it. Being in the game, it’s just a different feel. The energy, all the fans, UD holding up the ‘Welcome back’ sign, it was all just good vibes today.”

On the toughest part of being away:

“The biggest thing I missed was getting to be in the game enjoying your teammates’ success. Being out there in the environment where the crowd is rocking and JB is about to get a triple double and I’m jumping up and down for the ninth rebound.”

On his rehab:

“If I wasn’t around the team, I would have been bored out of my mind. It was great to be around the team, feeding my energy into them and finding a way to impact basketball without being on the court.”

On what he saw in the team while he was away:

“Nothing has really changed. You just have guys that can do different things, but the end goal is that everyone just wants to win. I feel like we all take that underdog mentality and take that chip.”

On his excitement over Jimmy Butler’s triple-double:

“I told everyone in the huddle to box out so Jimmy could get the rebound. They made the shot, we came down and shot free throws. The last one, I was screaming “Jimmy get it”, and he got it right before the buzzer.”

On his wrap on his thumb:

“It’s for precaution and my mental peace, but other than that I am alright.”

