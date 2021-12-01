Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo to Undergo Thumb Surgery

The Miami Heat will likely have to play without center Bam Adebayo for at least a few weeks.

The team announced Adebayo will undergo after sustaining a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb Monday against the Denver Nuggets. Adebayo is widely considered the Heat's second-best player behind Jimmy Butler.

"A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery," the Heat tweeted.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Adebayo is expected to miss between four to six weeks. Adebayo, who is in his fifth season out of Kentucky, is averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds this season. He was an All-Star in 2020 and considered one of the league's rising young stars.

With Adebayo potentially missing at least 20 games, the Heat's backup center is Dewayne Dedmon and there's also rookie Omer Yourtseven. Forward P.J. Tucker is another option to fill in for Adebayo's minutes. Adebayo missed three games earlier this season due a knee bruise, with the Heat going 3-0 in those games.

The blow is the latest for the Heat Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the league forced them to forfeit their next second-round after an NBA investigation four they had contact with Kyle Lowry before the start of the free agency period.

The Heat, who hold the No. 3 position in the Eastern, play at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night at FTX Arena. Guard Jimmy Butler (tail bone) is questionable while Tyler Herro (illness) is probable.

