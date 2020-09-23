Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Checks in at No. 5 on Poll of Top Players Under 25

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is already considered one of the NBA's most improved players.

Now, he is starting to get recognized for being a valuable core piece. Earlier this week, HoopHype compiled a list of top players under 25 to build a team around. Fifteen talent evaluators, including general managers, executives and scouts, were polled.

Adebayo, in just his third season, finished in a tie for fifth with Utah Jazz forward Donovan Mitchell.

“He’s the most improved player in my opinion,” one anonymous scout told HoopsHype. “He came in raw offensively. Now, the offense runs through him. He can bring the ball up court, pass out of the high post, jump above the square, score all the energy baskets. He’s a high-level rebounder on both ends, and has a toughness and energy that’s unmatched at the five. He defends one through five, makes tough plays on the ball and blocks shots. He does more things that help you win games than [Karl-Anthony] Towns for me.”

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic topped the list, followed by Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) and Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies). Other notables in the poll were New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who were tied at No. 7

Adebayo will face Tatum in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. The Heat are up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

