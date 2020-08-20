Miami Heat Content With Usage Of Center Bam Adebayo

There was a time when few had opinions about the way Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo played basketball.

Now that he's among the NBA's most improved players, everyone seems to have a say about how Adebayo should be utilized. Coach Erik Spoelstra came to Adebayo's defense recently by saying they are content with his usage.

"He's a winning player," Spoelstra said. "Look, nobody was paying attention three years ago to how Bam was playing. Now everybody has an opinion on whether he needs to shoot it, where he needs to shoot it, how aggressive he needs to be. He's doing the right things for our team. That's the only thing that matters. Everybody else can just stick up you know where."

Adebayo has always been a player who is comfortable within a system. He did it his lone season at Kentucky and his first two years in the league before having a breakout this year. He is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists and played in his first All-Star Game.

"(Spoelstra's) worried about the way I help this team win," Adebayo said. "Everybody's got opinions on the way I help this team win. In October, didn't anybody know who I was and now everybody's got all these opinions saying how I should do things, when I should do it, how I should do it. You didn't have an opinion or didn't care about me when we were in October going into preseason."

