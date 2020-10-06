Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Moving Closer to Returning in NBA Finals

At some point, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo plans to return to NBA Finals.

Guard Goran Dragic isn't so sure.

Adebayo is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers while Dragic is doubtful. The Heat trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series after winning Game 3 on the strength of forward Jimmy Butler's triple-double.

“I’m getting better,” said Adebayo, who is dealing with a neck strain. "It’s up to the medical staff. They’re trying; I’m trying to get back as quickly as possible. They’re trying to make sure I’m safe and ready to play. It’s day to day. When they say I’m ready to play, I will be out there."

Dragic's has the more serious injury. He tore plantar fascia in his left foot during Game 1. He said he was unsure if he would return this season.

“It’s already damaged,” he said. "I snapped it. The injury is not new. I played the last two series; it was not so severe. It’s already as bad as it is. I am dealing with a lot of pain. That’s the main concern. I don’t want to be a liability on the floor for my team. I want to be the best I can be.”

Dragic has been the Heat's second-leading scorer in the postseason while Adebayo is the All-Star complement to Butler.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com