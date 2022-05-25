Miami Heat And Boston Celtics Have Traded Big Wins In Conference Finals

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics series may be tied at 2-2 but none of the games have been held as close.

On ESPN’s talk show “Get Up”, former NBA players Vince Carter and J.J. Redick tries to pick apart the series and figure out why the games haven’t been challenging.

“You give credit to the home team or the team that’s aggressive early,” Carter said. “And you heard Steph Curry mention that as well that in the first quarter, they hit first and were the more dominant, aggressive team first. That’s what you’re seeing in this series is that the team that comes out hitting first and aggressive first is usually the team that blows the doors off the other team and develops, or puts themselves in a situation to win the game and develop the lead so that’s the only thing I can explain.”

Redick then chimes in.

“Miami jumped out to the big lead and Boston came back and cut it in the fourth quarter,” he said. He continues on saying, “I don't know how to explain, Vince, I really don’t. When I think about these teams, in some ways, they’re a mirror image to each other because they’re elite halfcourt and they both struggle at times to score in the halfcourt offensively.”

“And I look at the game-to-game adjustments they’ve made as the series has gone on and a lot of it is a credit to Udoka and Spoelstra but the way the Heat came out in Game 3, pass aheads to Kyle Lowry and losing Bam (Adebayo) in the short roll was the urgency and physicality that Vince was talking about. Like that mindset and that energy, all that to start a game.”

Redick continues on saying, “Then you go to Game 4 and Boston comes out and starts the exact way Miami started in Game 3 and they punch them in the mouth early in the game and Miami is unable to recover.”

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson