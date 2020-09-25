Miami Heat Want to Close Out Boston Celtics Soon as Possible

The Miami Heat are one victory from reaching the NBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history.

They goal is to close out the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics soon as possible. That first opportunity is Game 5 Friday night in Orlando.

The Heat lead the series 3-1 and have no intention of prolonging it. They want to take no chances, especially after the Denver Nuggets overcame the deficit twice this postseason.

"The same way that we go into everything," Butler said of the Game 5 approach. "We play to win. We gonna do it together. As long as we play basketball the right way, guard, limit our turnovers, rebounds and all that good stuff, we'll be in a position to win. We're going into it the exact same way."

The Heat have arguably been the most dominant team in the playoffs. They have won 11 of 13 games, with losses to only the Celtics in Game 3 and the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the conference semifinals.

Win and the Heat are back in the Finals for the first time since 2014, the last year of the LeBron James era. With the possibility of facing James and Los Angeles Lakers in the next round, the Heat refuse to look ahead. They first want to take care of the task at hand.

"Game 5 is going to be tough," rookie guard Tyler Herro said. "They're going to bounce back, make some adjustments. I think we'll do the same. It's going to be a dogfight again. It's going to come down to the stretch. We got to come out again and play a full 48 minutes like we did (Wednesday)."

