SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat Slow Starts Becoming a Disturbing Trend

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat have had no problem performing well in the fourth quarter during the playoffs.

The first three quarters have been a different story. The Heat struggled early again but could not overcome it in Saturday's loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Heat lead the series 2-1. 

"We've got to start the game how we start fourth (quarter)," center Bam Adebayo said. "I feel like we're not the type of team where we can go through the motions and try to figure out everything in the first half and then the third and fourth we just try to turn it on. It's not like that."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was concerned but still credited the opposition. 

"This is the playoffs," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "You deal with whatever is in front of you. Boston came out with great force ... They sustained it for the better majority of the game. We were on our heels for most of the game."

The positive is the Heat have three days off between games. Game 4 is Wednesday in Orlando.

"I think it gets old playing from behind consistently, especially against a great team like Boston and what they bring to the table," Heat forward Butler said. "Yea, we don't quit but we should stop putting ourselves in that position and start playing our type of basketball from the jump."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

YouTube: Subscribe at https://www.youtube.com/c/ShandelRichardson2876/featured

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat Undrafted Players Making It Personal Against Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals

The Miami Heat have three undrafted players, Kendrick Nunn, Derrick Jones Jr, Duncan Robinson, making an impact against the Boston Celtics

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat and Boston Celtics Will Have an Extended Break After Game 3

The NBA announces a three-day break between Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Grab a 2-0 Lead In Series After Overcoming 17-Point Deficit Against the Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat are now two wins from the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat Entering Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals Full of Confidence

The Miami Heat are ahead 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics after rallying from 17-point deficit in Game 2

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Makes Adjustment in Game 2 against Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference finals

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says it was just a matter of Duncan Robinson being more assertive

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Now A Fixture On Opponent's Scouting Reports

The added defensive attention has made it more difficult for Miami Heat shooter Duncan Robinson

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Still In Search Of Perfect Game During Postseason

After relying heavily on strong finishes, the Miami Heat looking to string together four solid quarters for the first time

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Becoming A More Complete Player Every Day

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro nearly had a triple-double in Tuesday's Game 1 victory against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Picking And Choosing His Scoring Spots

Going with the flow of game has helped Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic become a consistent scoring threat in postseason

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj