Miami Heat at Boston Celtics Preview

The Miami Heat play at the Boston Celtics Tuesday in Boston
The Miami Heat play at the Boston Celtics Tuesday in Boston

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: TNT

Betting line: Heat -2

VITALS: : The Heat and Celtics meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. It is also the second of consecutive games in Boston after Miami won 130-124 Sunday. With the teams having split both previous matchups, the winner of tonight’s game will hold the playoff tiebreaker. The Heat are 49-76 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 20-41 in road games ... Forward Jimmy Butler has recorded four triple-doubles this season, tying for the most during a single-season in team history ... Center Bam Adebayo has scored in double-figures in a career long 53 straight games ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out. For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown is out and Robert Williams is doubtful. 

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

CELTICS

G Kemba Walker

G Marcus Smart

C Tristan Thompson

F Jayson Tatum 

F Evan Fournier

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the defense: “I know our group in the locker room feels really good about the progress we’ve made and improvements we’ve made in the last six weeks. So there’s a confidence level there. But you don’t want to get too comfortable. Everything is super competitive.”

