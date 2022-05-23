Skip to main content

Was Payton Pritchard’s Play Against Jimmy Butler a Dirty Move?

Pritchard foul caused Butler to miss the rest of Game 3.

The Miami Heat survived against the Boston Celtics in a 109-103 win to go up 2-1 in the series. The biggest story of the night was the injuries to star players. Jimmy Butler went out at halftime with right knee inflammation and did not play at all the second half. The Heat still took the victory, and Butler is projected to play tonight. However, some concerns have been raised regarding the play that may have caused this injury.

Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard was seen tripping Butler midway through the second quarter of Game 4.

This was the same knee that kept Butler out of the remainder of the matchup. Pritchard was issued a common foul for the play, but this seemed to meet the criteria for a flagrant foul.

This was compared to the incident with Ja Morant and Jordan Poole in the Western Conference Semifinals. However, Poole was trying to make a play on the basketball and just accidentally contacted Morant’s knee. Pritchard’s move is harder to justify, as he is seen intentionally trying to trip Butler.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Regardless of whether this play caused the knee injury, it was still dangerous and hard to defend as a “basketball play.”

Head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke to reporters about this issue at TD Garden.

“It could have had an effect,” Spoelstra said. “It was not a basketball play. We don’t know why it was determined a basketball play or a safe play. We don’t care, the league doesn’t have to do anything.”

The Heat will play the Celtics tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_18305126_168389536_lowres
News

National Pundits Still Favoring The Celtics Against The Heat

By Cory Nelson2 hours ago
USATSI_18291608_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Ruled Out For Game 4 Against Boston Celtics

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
USATSI_18325877_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 4 Prediction For Miami Heat At Boston Celtics

By Shandel Richardson5 hours ago
USATSI_18323210_168389536_lowres
News

Victor Oladipo’s Defense Gives Miami Heat A Boost In Game 3 Victory

By Jayden ArmantMay 22, 2022
USATSI_18325096_168389536_lowres
News

Bam Adebayo Shines in Miami Heat’s Game 3 Win Against The Celtics

By Jayden ArmantMay 22, 2022
USATSI_18324472_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Expected Ready For Game 4

By Shandel RichardsonMay 22, 2022
USATSI_18325759_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Game 3 Victory

By Cory NelsonMay 22, 2022
USATSI_18306374_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 3 Prediction For Miami Heat At Boston Celtics

By Shandel RichardsonMay 21, 2022