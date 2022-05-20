Why The Miami Heat Lost To The Boston Celtics in Game 2

Heat blown out by the Celtics Thursday at FTX Arena

The Miami Heat were unable to replicate what they did in Game 1 two days later in Game 2. They were blown out by the Boston Celtics 127-102 Thursday at FTX Arena.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-Jimmy Butler needs help. Butler, who is averaging a career-high 29 points in the playoffs, scored his average last night. But it wasn’t enough. Gabe Vincent contributed with 14 points but the rest of the starters scored only single-digit points.

-Tyler Herro continues to struggle. Herro has not been himself during this postseason. Playing 23 minutes off of the bench, he finished 11 points but was unable 0 for 3 on from the 3-point line. His 3-point struggles have been visible this postseason, shooting just 25 percent.

-Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart went off. The trio combined for 75 points. They also knocked down a combined 13 3-pointers, shooting 52 percent.

-Poor defense. The Heat allowed the Celtics to score a postseason-high 127 points. The Heat had only four steals and three blocks. During the playoffs, they average eight steals and four blocks.

-Bad at the foul line. The Heat committed 18 fouls, granting the Celtics 23 free throw attempts. They definitely capitalized on it as they only missed two from the line.

The Miami Heat look to bounce back for Saturday's Game 3 in Boston at TD Garden.

​​Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow