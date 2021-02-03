Miami Heat's Chances of Landing Bradley Beal Dwindling?

New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors could have a better chance of signing Bradley Beal than the Miami Heat

With the Miami Heat set to play the Washington Wizards Wednesday, it will certainly serve as the perfect opportunity to revisit the possibility of Bradley Beal becoming the next Heat trade target.

Beal and the Heat have been linked since Beal signed a two-year contract extension in October of 2019. Still, the rumor mill continues to spin. Beal has already hinted he is unhappy in his current situation. Over the years, the Heat have proven they can land top talent. LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Jimmy Butler are just a few names this past decade.

Beal's 35.4 points a game, which leads the NBA, would surely benefit a struggling Heat offense. The question is this: Is Beal worth the hefty price?

The Heat would almost certainly have to concoct a trade package that includes some combination of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn and some draft picks.

They have until the March 25 trade deadline to decide. Last year they pulled the trigger on a six-player deal in February that played a large role in them making the NBA Finals.

Other teams have emerged as the favorite but here are the latest odds where Beal lands according to www.BetOnline.ag

New Orleans Pelicans 5/2

Denver Nuggets 3/1

Golden State Warriors 7/2

Dallas Mavericks 4/1

Atlanta Hawks 6/1

Portland Trail Blazers 15/2

Toronto Raptors 9/1

Miami Heat 10/1

Philadelphia 76ers 12/1

New York Knicks 14/1

Boston Celtics 16/1

Los Angeles Clippers 25/1

Los Angeles Lakers 33/1

Milwaukee Bucks 40/1

