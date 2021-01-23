Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets Preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Nets -2

Vitals: The Heat are once again without Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley, who are sidelined due to COVID-19. The Heat had won two straight games before falling to the Toronto Raptors Friday ... The Nets fell to 9-8 after dropping consecutive games against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The losses ended a four-game winning streak.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Goran Dragic

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Duncan Robinson

RAPTORS

G James Harden

G Kyrie Irving

C DeAndre Jordan

F Jeff Green

F Kevin Durant

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on Friday's loss to the Raptors: “Having to fight back from 21 is not easy. When you expend so much energy fighting back, trying to battle back from 21, you run out of gas. But it’s no excuse. We were right there. We should have got it done.”

Nets center DeAndre Jordan: “Now we have a full team. Everybody’s here. We just have to build off of that. We can’t get too down on ourselves or panic early, even though a lot of people want us to panic. Rome wasn’t built in a day. Championship teams weren’t built in a day. They’ve gone through struggles. So we’ve got to be able to take this on the chin and learn from it and ultimately come back and respond tomorrow and for the rest of the season.

