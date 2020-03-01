InsideTheHeat
After slow start to week, Miami Heat close strong with 116-113 victory against Brooklyn Nets

Shandel Richardson

This week was all about learning the rigors of an NBA season for the Miami Heat.

It began with consecutive disappointing losses to lower-level teams. It ended with two wins where they eliminated some bad habits.

On Saturday, the Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 116-113 in a second straight game they closed strong. It was a sign they just may be over the midseason slump as the playoffs near.

"Coming off a tough beginning of the week, a disappointing Minnesota game, this process started the next day, just coming in here getting connected," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It wasn't about anything dramatic, going through a long practice, film session. It was getting connected through adversity and bracing ourselves for a really important weekend. As a head coach, I'm encouraged by the two games. They're not perfect games but competition isn't. It's not supposed to be but the way we responded to that adversity was a good thing."

Kendrick Nunn led the Heat with 21 points and four assists while Goran Dragic added 19 points and 10 assists. The Heat had seven players score in double-figures, including Bam Adebayo (16), Jae Crowder (13), Derrick Jones Jr. (12), Jimmy Butler (16) and Duncan Robinson (10). They are at their best when everyone is involved.

"Just relying on each other on the defensive end and trusting each other," Nunn said. "When it comes down, we want to give Jimmy, Goran the ball and let them make plays and other guys be ready to shoot."

After losing consecutive games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves at the start of the week, the Heat hope the worst is behind them. They have an important game against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena.

"It's a long season," Dragic said. "It's going to be ups and downs. Hopefully we are done with downs. From here on, we're just going to go up. We're on the right track."

