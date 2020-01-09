Despite the Miami Heat’s success this season, they face the possibility of not having a starter in next month’s NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

The team’s best candidates, guard Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo, remained out of the top three spots when the fan voting was released Thursday afternoon. Butler was ranked No. 4 among Eastern Conference frontcourt players with 1,400,293 votes while Adebayo is seventh (349,078).

The fan vote accounts for 50 percent to determine the 10 starters.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) were ahead of Butler. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Tacko Fall (Celtics) were above Adebayo.

Butler and Adebayo are still expected to be chosen as reserves because of the Heat’s strong start. At 27-10, they hold the No. 2 seed in the conference. Much of the success can be attributed to Butler and Adebayo. The Heat haven't had multiple All-Stars since 2014 when LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were selected.

Butler, who was acquired in a trade from the 76ers in the offseason, is averaging a team-high 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists. Adebayo, in his third season, is having the best year of his budding career. He is averaging career-highs in points (15.7), rebounds (10.6) and assists (4.5).

Butler is seeking his fifth All-Star appearance while Adebayo is in search of his first. The Heat are expected to be the most represented team during the weekend.

Rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro are likely locks for the Rising Stars Challenge. Duncan Robinson and Derrick Jones Jr., are candidates for the Three-Point Shootout and Dunk Contest and Erik Spoelstra could coach the team. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer leads the top-seeded team but is ineligible because he was chosen last year.