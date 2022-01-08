Skip to main content
Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Taking Advantage of Opportunity

Caleb Martin is proving his worth after beginning career with Miami Heat on a two-way contract

The Miami Heat have gone through it all this season in regards to COVID-19 and the shuffling of players. 

The one positive, however, has been the afforded opportunity for Caleb Martin.

After the NBA altered rules due to the rising health concerns, it changed the game for many players like Martin. Before, he had a restriction on regular season appearances under a two-way contract.

Injuries and health protocol cases have created even more chances for Martin to showcase his talents. He has shown flashes of his explosiveness and offensive play-making ability. He had 28 points, eight rebounds and three assist against the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks.

In the seven games Martin has started he has averaged 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He will start in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. 

Coach Erik Spoelstra has described Martin’s game as being contagious to the players around him.

“It’s the speed, the quickness, the effort," Spoelstra said. "He’s that kind of player that inspires more energy out of the unit that he’s in and that’s unique.”

This is evident when you watch Martin on the floor.

At the end of the regular season Miami has the choice to let Martin walk or sign him to a standard contract that will allow him to stay with the team throughout the playoffs.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4

