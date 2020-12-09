SI.com
Miami Heat Take Pride in Bringing Former Players on the Coaching Staff

Shandel Richardson

The list of former Miami Heat players who became assistant coaches includes Juwan Howard, Chris Quinn, Keith Askins and Malik Allen. 

Last month, Caron Butler became the latest. Butler, who was drafted by the Heat in 2002, is the next in line to join the organization behind the bench. 

“It does matter for us because it is a little bit different playing in this uniform and being a part of this culture,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “For better or worse, we just have a certain way of doing things here. And guys that truly understand what’s important and that played in that uniform, been in the locker room, and been through these kinds of practices, been through these training camps, I think it just helps our players feel a level of comfort and trust.” 

Butler retired in 2016 after stops with Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder and other teams. After just a few weeks, he's already make inroads with Heat rookie Precious Achiuwa. 

“He’s got such a great deal of experience, (14) years in the league,” Spoelstra said. “His two years with us, understanding what’s important in Heat culture. The profession and craft of coaching is different. He’ll make big strides as the months go by. I’m not expecting it to be a final package by game one and that’s what’s exciting. He has a lot of growth ahead of him.” 

