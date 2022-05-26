Skip to main content

Heat-Celtics Game 5 Takeaways

The Heat now trail 3-2 in the Eastern Conference finals

The Miami Heat fell 93-80 to the Boston Celtics in Wednesday's Game 5.

Here are some major takeaways:

-Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s production: Tatum and Brown, who are averaging a combined 50 points in the playoffs, showed their skills again. They scored 47 points while hitting a combined seven 3-pointers.

-Bam Adebayo showed up: Adebayo, who has been relatively inconsistent in this series, scored 18 points on 53 percent shooting. He also had 10 rebounds, one assist, and a block.

-Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson. With Tyler Herro out with a groin injury, Vincent and Robinson carried the bench. Vincent scored 15 points while Robinson contributed with 11 points. Robinson had three 3-pointers but didn’t shoot well (33 percent)

-Heat’s shooting slump. Although the Heat are shooting 44 percent in the playoffs, they shot under 35 percent for the second consecutive game. They are shooting just 31 percent from the three-point line in the playoffs.

-Heat’s second-chance points. The Heat, who are averaging 15 second-chance points in the postseason, recorded 24 second-chance points.

-Al Horford helped out. Horford, who is averaging 12 points in the playoffs, had 16 points. He also had seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

