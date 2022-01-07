Tables Turn on Often Heat Critic Charles Barkley During TNT Broadcast

TNT analyst Charles Barkley has made a living off criticizing the Miami Heat.

From LeBron James to Pat Riley to pouring salt on the Heat's postseason berth last year, Barkley has always found a way to joke about the organization.

Heat fans received some of relief when TNT co-host Kenny Smith fired a dig of his own at Barkley. During the Thursday night broadcast, Smith found one of those old barber shop photos that featured someone who looked just like Barkley.

The rest of crew erupted in laughter.

"You know how they got the haircut thing," Smith said. "I was like, `Is this Charles Barkely?"

Barkley, trying to hold back the laughter, said, "That's not me."

Co-host Shaquille O'Neal said, "Chuck got that New Edition shag."

Jokes aside, Barkley is no stranger to criticizing the Heat. He has been among the most vocal critics of the Heat, joining former ESPN analyst Paul Pierce. Before the season, Barkely predicted the Chicago Bulls would have a better record than the Heat. So far, he has been right, with the Bulls playing strong basketball behind MVP candidate DeMar DeRozan.

The Heat can attribute some of their struggles to injuries. Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry have all missed games and several of the role players have missed time because league's health protocols.

Still, at least for one night the Heat fans had opportunity to laugh at Barkley.

