    • October 12, 2021
    Miami Heat Keeping the Good Vibes Going During the Preseason

    Miami Heat improved to 4-0 in the preseason with a 104-103 victory against the Charlotte Hornets
    The beat goes on for the Miami Heat. 

    Despite coach Erik Spoelstra pulling his starters in the fourth quarter and Jimmy Butler out of the lineup due to a cold, the Heat rallied for a 104-103 victory against the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday at home. 

    "These guys are really competitive," Spoelstra said. "You should see what the practices are like. If we put a score up there, everybody is fighting, grappling, hitting, complaining to officials."

    Center Bam Adebayo finished with a team-high 18 points while guard Kyle Lowry added 15. The Heat, who closed the game with a 13-0 run, won on Javonte Smart's 3-point play with 7.8 seconds remaining. 

    “The young guys came in and they just were really inspiring with their play, their energy, their passion,” Spoelstra said, referring to Smart, Omer Yurtseven, Micah Potter, Marcus Garrett and D.J. Stewart. 

    Adebayo was equally impressed with the young unit. 

    “My biggest thing was always believe you can win a game. I feel like they took my advice,” Adebayo said.

