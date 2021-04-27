Miami Heat Still Searching For the Next Level

After loss to Chicago Bulls Monday, the Miami Heat realize they need a reach another before the postseason begins

The Miami Heat's latest loss had the team questioning if there was another level to reach.

The Heat fell 110-102 to the Chicago Bulls Monday night in their second straight game of struggling. The Heat played without Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn, who were both injured, but refused to make excuses.

“Nobody is going to feel sorry for us," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. "Nobody cares what any particular team is going through and everyone is going through something. We had guys out tonight and it is a heavier workload for Jimmy and Bam for sure. I thought we really competed. We weren’t able to get some key stops at key moments on a rough shooting night. We just could not string together enough stops in a row.”

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 33 points but the team shot 7 of 36 from the 3-point line. Here's what other players had to say about the defeat:

Center Bam Adebayo: “I feel like we’re not done developing. Like I always say, I feel like we have another level to get to. We haven’t tapped in. We need to get to that level fast before the season goes south.”

Butler: “Honestly, we didn’t guard the entire game. We just outscored them a little bit and then in the end we weren’t able to outscore them. That has been all year long, honestly.”

