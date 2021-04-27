NewsSI.com
Search
Miami Heat Still Searching For the Next Level

Miami Heat Still Searching For the Next Level

After loss to Chicago Bulls Monday, the Miami Heat realize they need a reach another before the postseason begins
Author:
Publish date:
After loss to Chicago Bulls Monday, the Miami Heat realize they need a reach another before the postseason begins

The Miami Heat's latest loss had the team questioning if there was another level to reach. 

The Heat fell 110-102 to the Chicago Bulls Monday night in their second straight game of struggling. The Heat played without Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn, who were both injured, but refused to make excuses. 

“Nobody is going to feel sorry for us," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. "Nobody cares what any particular team is going through and everyone is going through something. We had guys out tonight and it is a heavier workload for Jimmy and Bam for sure. I thought we really competed. We weren’t able to get some key stops at key moments on a rough shooting night. We just could not string together enough stops in a row.”

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 33 points but the team shot 7 of 36 from the 3-point line. Here's what other players had to say about the defeat: 

Center Bam Adebayo: “I feel like we’re not done developing. Like I always say, I feel like we have another level to get to. We haven’t tapped in. We need to get to that level fast before the season goes south.”

Butler: “Honestly, we didn’t guard the entire game. We just outscored them a little bit and then in the end we weren’t able to outscore them. That has been all year long, honestly.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_15971212_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Still Searching For the Next Level

USATSI_15961179_168389536_lowres
News

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15961362_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Focused on Closing Games Strong

USATSI_15947908_168389536_lowres
News

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15954496_168389536_lowres
News

Inconsistent Tendencies Continue for Miami Heat in Loss to Atlanta Hawks

USATSI_15936505_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Preview

USATSI_15943263_168389536_lowres
News

At Full Strength, Miami Heat Roll Past San Antonio Spurs

USATSI_15929546_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs Preview