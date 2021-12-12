Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Continues to Bounce Back After Recent Slump

A few weeks ago, Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson was receiving plenty criticism because of his shooting struggles.

Nowadays, everything is just fine.

Robinson had a season-high 26 points in the Heat's 118-92 victory against the Chicago Bulls Sunday at FTX Arena. He was 9 of 13 from the field, including five 3 -pointers.

“The noise and the narratives can get so loud that it can get you off task," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Duncan has been playing well for a while and has created good things for us offensively. The shame of it is he only gets evaluated by how many threes he hits. That’s a hard thing for everybody to manage, but he’s been plugging away and really putting together productive plays. It’s cutting, putting the ball on the floor, creating actions when they trap him. He’s really improved as a passer. Tonight, he was able to break free and knock down some threes. So probably everyone thinks he had a great game, but he’s put together some good games recently. He has to stay the course, listen to the people who are talking to him in the locker room, which he does, and to continue to help our team in a positive way and he’s been able to do it.”

While Robinson has proven he can score from the arc, he has also improved his midrange game. He said that area has helped him become more of a complete player.

“I’ve definitely improved in that area," Robinson said. "Especially over the years, it’s incremental. People are always going to look into the three-point percentage and whether or not I’m making threes, but that comes with the territory, so I get that, but I do feel like I’m capable and effective in other ways as well.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com