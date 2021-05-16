Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Chris Bosh among the members of the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame inductees
Author:
Publish date:
Chris Bosh among the members of the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame inductees

Former Miami Heat center Chris Bosh was among the players included in the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class. 

Bosh was a member of the Heat's team that made four straight NBA Finals from 2010 to 2014, including winning championships in 2012 and 2013. He was joined by Paul Pierce, Chris Webber, Ben Wallace; Coaches: Rick Adelman, Jay Wright, Bill Russell. WNBA: Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson.

“Words cannot express my gratitude to everyone who has been on this journey with me”' Bosh posted on Twitter. “Basketball has been one of the greatest gifts allotted to me in this life. This honor is my legacy.”

Bosh is the fifth former Heat player to earn a spot in the Hall, joining Shaquille O'Nea, Gary Payton, Ray Allen and Alonzo Mourning. Bosh's career was cut short because of a blood clots issue but he was still an 11-time All-Star.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_13712494_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

USATSI_16076989_168389536_lowres
News

Udonis Haslem Ejection Highlights the Miami Heat's Victory Against the Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_16051111_168389536_lowres
News

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15856499_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Out For Remainder of the Season

USATSI_16062886_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Thinking More Than Just Making The Playoffs

USATSI_16054953_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics Preview

USATSI_16054954_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Preparing For Important Rematch With Boston Celtics

USATSI_16044795_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat End Five-Game Losing Streak Against Minnesota Timberwolves