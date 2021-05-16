Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Chris Bosh among the members of the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame inductees

Former Miami Heat center Chris Bosh was among the players included in the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Bosh was a member of the Heat's team that made four straight NBA Finals from 2010 to 2014, including winning championships in 2012 and 2013. He was joined by Paul Pierce, Chris Webber, Ben Wallace; Coaches: Rick Adelman, Jay Wright, Bill Russell. WNBA: Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson.

“Words cannot express my gratitude to everyone who has been on this journey with me”' Bosh posted on Twitter. “Basketball has been one of the greatest gifts allotted to me in this life. This honor is my legacy.”

Bosh is the fifth former Heat player to earn a spot in the Hall, joining Shaquille O'Nea, Gary Payton, Ray Allen and Alonzo Mourning. Bosh's career was cut short because of a blood clots issue but he was still an 11-time All-Star.

