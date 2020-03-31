InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

On this day in Miami Heat history: In 2013, Chris Bosh puts team in record books with winning shot against San Antonio Spurs

Shandel Richardson

There were times Chris Bosh was considered the third wheel of the Miami Heat's Big Three tandem that included LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

And then there were moments like March 31, 2013.

With James and Wade both sitting out because of injuries, Bosh scored 23 points and hit the winning 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to lift the Heat past the San Antonio Spurs. The Heat became the first team in NBA history to win 17 games in a single month.

"We are the defending champs no matter who we put out there," Bosh said after the game. "We are still the Miami Heat. We believe in ourselves. Each one of these guys is a professional. We played bigger roles in other cities but we came together and accepted lesser roles to win a championship here. We can still tap into that."

James, Wade and starting point guard Mario Chalmers were all late scratches. The Heat were just four days removed from having their 27-game winning streak snapped at Chicago. They would finished the season with a franchise-record 66 wins and defeated the Spurs later in the NBA Finals to capture their second straight title.

"There's no question, it's a gratifying win," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game. "To come in and play against a great team, an elite team. We talked about coming in with Miami Heat pride. It doesn't matter who's in uniform or not, all of our guys have proven that it's the pride of the name on the jersey, on the front of the jersey."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach of the Year award continues to elude Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra

Despite success over the years, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra expected to miss out on yearly award again

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo checks in at No. 14 on list for Top 25 under 25. Should he be higher?

Bleacher Report rated Miami Heat breakout center Bam Adebayo as the No. 14 player on its list of next generation superstars

Shandel Richardson

Has the 3-point line been most key for the Miami Heat?

SI.com ranks 3-point percentage, particularly Duncan Robinson, as the Miami Heat's most important stat

Shandel Richardson

Basketball is the least of Heat forward Udonis Haslem's concerns now

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem has yet to think about retirement in wake of coronavirus threat

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Partner With Group To Provide 100 million meals For Coronavirus Relief

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison makes another donation to help those affected by coronavirus crisis

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Bam Adebayo starting to earn respect as a defender

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has gotten some mention for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award

Shandel Richardson

Former Miami assistant David Fizdale compliments Heat culture

Former Miami Heat assistant David Fizdale discusses the organization's culture when talking of the firing of Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Kendrick Nunn closing in on first-teal All-Rookie selection Heat's Kendrick Nunn closing in on first-team All-Rookie selection

In a recent ESPN poll, Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn was third in voting for top rookie behind Ja Morant and Zion Williamson

Shandel Richardson

On this day in Heat history: In 2014, Chris Bosh secured victory on his 30th birthday with a blocked shot

LeBron James scored 32 points, including the winning layup, and Chris Bosh blocked Damian Lillard in closing seconds to lead Heat to 93-91 victory at Portland

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Bam Adebayo is winning social media during league suspension

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has posted daily "moods" since the NBA season was suspended

Shandel Richardson

by

IAintNoJoke