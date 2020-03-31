On this day in Miami Heat history: In 2013, Chris Bosh puts team in record books with winning shot against San Antonio Spurs

There were times Chris Bosh was considered the third wheel of the Miami Heat's Big Three tandem that included LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

And then there were moments like March 31, 2013.

With James and Wade both sitting out because of injuries, Bosh scored 23 points and hit the winning 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to lift the Heat past the San Antonio Spurs. The Heat became the first team in NBA history to win 17 games in a single month.

"We are the defending champs no matter who we put out there," Bosh said after the game. "We are still the Miami Heat. We believe in ourselves. Each one of these guys is a professional. We played bigger roles in other cities but we came together and accepted lesser roles to win a championship here. We can still tap into that."

James, Wade and starting point guard Mario Chalmers were all late scratches. The Heat were just four days removed from having their 27-game winning streak snapped at Chicago. They would finished the season with a franchise-record 66 wins and defeated the Spurs later in the NBA Finals to capture their second straight title.

"There's no question, it's a gratifying win," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game. "To come in and play against a great team, an elite team. We talked about coming in with Miami Heat pride. It doesn't matter who's in uniform or not, all of our guys have proven that it's the pride of the name on the jersey, on the front of the jersey."

