Former Miami Heat All-Star Chris Bosh will have to wait at least one more year to receive basketball's highest individual honor.

On Friday, he was not among the finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The inductees will be announced at the NCAA Final Four in April and then enshrined in Springfield, Mass., at the end of the summer. Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan were among the eight finalists.

The 6-foot-11 Bosh played for the Heat from 2010-16 before blood clots ended his career. In six seasons, he helped Miami make four consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals. Behind Bosh, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, the Heat won consecutive championships in 2012 and 2013.

Bosh, who began his career with the Toronto Raptors, was an 11-time All-Star. He finished with career averages of 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and two assists. He established himself as a dominant player his first seven years in Toronto before accepting a complementary role with the Heat. Even though he was considered a "third wheel," many within the Miami organization referred to him as the most important cog because of his versatility. Bosh moved from power forward to center so the Heat could utilize their "position-less" approach.

After James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, Bosh once again was resumed a primary role. He started strong but his season ended shortly after the All-Star game when blood clots were discovered on his lungs. A year later, he was back on the court only to have the issue resurface.

Bosh played his final game Feb. 9, 2016 before retiring three three years later.