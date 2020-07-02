InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Former Heat player Chris Bosh shares story of how Kobe Bryant motivated the Big Three in Miami

Shandel Richardson

Chris Bosh went all the way back to the 2008 Olympics to find the inspiration for what made the Miami Heat so dominant during the Big Three era.

From 2010-14, the Heat won two championships in four consecutive NBA Finals appearances. For Bosh, it started when he witnessed the late Kobe Bryant working out during the Olympics.

"That morning, I headed down to breakfast early, which made me feel good about myself because I figured most of my teammates were still sleeping," Bosh wrote in his newsletter "The Last Chip." "And I was right. Basically no one else was down there... except for Kobe. Not only was he the first to breakfast, but he also had ice bags on his knees, which meant he’d already worked out. Mind you, this was less than two weeks after the Lakers lost in the Finals to the Celtics. You couldn’t have blamed him for resting up and focusing on being healthy for the next season. But instead, the dude was pushing himself harder than any human being I had ever met—waking up at 4:00 a.m. to hit the gym. That meant all of us were gonna push ourselves, too."

It was that mindset Bosh, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade used when they teamed up in the summer of 2010. Bosh said Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January, set the tone.

"With Kobe as an inspiration, D and Bron elevated their games that summer, balling out at practices at a level I’d never seen before," Bosh said. "And they, in turn, inspired me. Hell, we all inspired each other. Because we knew that if we didn’t step up, there was no way we’d get playing time. So I started hitting the gym earlier than I ever did before. That’s the same intensity we brought to Miami, and it’s one of the things about my time there that I cherish most: Every day, I was inspired by Bron and D-Wade to push myself harder and reach higher. Not a practice went by during our four years playing together where they didn’t encourage me to leave everything on the floor; and I’d like to think I did the same for them."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Criticism over LeBron James' decision 10 years ago was always about where he chose to play

It was 10 years ago when LeBron James decided to team with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Derrick Jones Jr. remains Heat's only coronavirus case

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says team will travel 17 players to Orlando, including center Meyers Leonard

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the NBA restart: `There's a level of risk'

The Miami Heat have officially began preparing for finishing the season in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Tyler Herro joins Old Spice's “Hair is Awesome. Hats are Dumb” movement

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro makes his commercial debut in Old Spice ad

Shandel Richardson

Is backcourt play a concern for Miami Heat entering postseason?

The Miami Heat's backcourt was recently ranked 19th of 22 teams competing in the NBA season restart

Shandel Richardson

Pat Riley's first encounter with Kevin Garnett was memorable to say the least

In new documentary, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett shares story of Pat Riley's slight during pre-draft workout

Shandel Richardson

by

rayrich55

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro garnering attention for his style

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro named NBA's best dressed rookie

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat have toughest schedule for season restart

Miami Heat faces the league's most difficult finish to regular season according to metrics website

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat entering season restart full of confidence

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem says the team has as good of a chance as anybody in the Eastern Conference

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala among players in NBA meeting to further advances plans to help fight social justice issues

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala and Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul participate in meeting to promote the fight against social injustice

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej