Miami Heat send Chris Silva to G League for a brief stint

After making an immediate impact during his first appearance, Miami Heat forward Chris Silva is taking some time to refine his skills.

The Heat announced Thursday they were sending Silva to play for their G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. He is expected to rejoin the team for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after practice the move was made so Silva could get some "seasoning."

Silva has been one of the league's best stories this season. He went undrafted out of South Carolina but the Heat gave him a chance during the summer league in Las Vegas. He earned a training camp roster spot before being signed to a two-way contract late in the preseason.

Silva immediately became a fan favorite when he made his first appearance in the season-opener against the Memphis Grizzlies. He drew comparisons to Heat legend Udonis Haslem because they possessed similar work ethic and effort. Haslem, too, was an undrafted rookie before becoming the franchise's career rebounding leader.

Silva has averaged 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 30 appearances while working his way into becoming an occasional rotational player. He is the Heat's latest development project turned into success story. Two years ago, they signed Derrick Jones Jr. to a two-way contract before giving him a standard deal. The same thing happened last season with Duncan Robinson, who is now in the starting lineup. Kendrick Nunn, another undrafted player, is a candidate for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.