Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers preview

After starting the season 31-13, the Heat are just 5-7 in their last 12 games. At 36-20, they are No. 4 in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics ... The Heat defeated the Cavaliers 124-105 Saturday in Miami in a game that featured the retirement of future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade's jersey. Miami has won eight straight in the series ... The Heat have lost five of their last six on the road, including Thursday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks. They are just 13-17 away from home this season. They have allowed an average of 115.3 points a game in the last three road games ... Center Bam Adebayo leads the team in double-doubles with 32 ... Guards Jimmy Butler (personal reasons) and Tyler Herro (foot) and forward Meyers Leonard (ankle) did not make the trip. Butler has missed two straight games while Herro and Leonard have been sidelined for eight straight ... At 15-41, the Cavs have the worst record in the Eastern Conference. They are 7-22 at home ... Guard Collin Sexton has scored in double figures in 27 straight games ... Larry Nance Jr. is averaging 13.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his last 13 games. Center Andre Drummond ranks first in the NBA with 45 double doubles. In the last wto games, Cedi Osman is scoring 17.5 points a game ... Kevin Love is expected back missing two of the last three games with a sore Achilles. Alfonzo McKinnie (foot) and Dylan Windler (leg) are out.

Game time: 7 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: Miami -6