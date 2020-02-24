InsideTheHeat
Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers preview

Shandel Richardson

After starting the season 31-13, the Heat are just 5-7 in their last 12 games. At 36-20, they are No. 4 in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics ... The Heat defeated the Cavaliers 124-105 Saturday in Miami in a game that featured the retirement of future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade's jersey. Miami has won eight straight in the series ... The Heat have lost five of their last six on the road, including Thursday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks. They are just 13-17 away from home this season. They have allowed an average of 115.3 points a game in the last three road games ... Center Bam Adebayo leads the team in double-doubles with 32 ... Guards Jimmy Butler (personal reasons) and Tyler Herro (foot) and forward Meyers Leonard (ankle) did not make the trip. Butler has missed two straight games while Herro and Leonard have been sidelined for eight straight ... At 15-41, the Cavs have the worst record in the Eastern Conference. They are 7-22 at home ... Guard Collin Sexton has scored in double figures in 27 straight games ... Larry Nance Jr. is averaging 13.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his last 13 games. Center Andre Drummond ranks first in the NBA with 45 double doubles. In the last wto games, Cedi Osman is scoring 17.5 points a game ... Kevin Love is expected back missing two of the last three games with a sore Achilles. Alfonzo McKinnie (foot) and Dylan Windler (leg) are out.

Game time: 7 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: Miami -6

Miami Heat once again short-handed for Monday's game at Cleveland

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler will miss his second straight game. Meyers Leonard and Tyler Herro also remain sidelined

Shandel Richardson

Video: Miami Heat retire Dwyane Wade's jersey

On Saturday night, the Miami Heat honored the greatest player in franchise history by retiring his jersey

Shandel Richardson

eriej

Defensive issues becoming a growing concern for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat's 129-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Thursday is their fifth in sixth games

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks preview

The Miami Heat face the Atlanta Hawks Thursday at State Farm Arena in the first game after NBA All-Star Break

Shandel Richardson

Pat Riley made sure Dwyane Wade's jersey retirement would be special

The Miami Heat will hold a three-day celebration for the retirement of Dwyane Wade's jersey this weekend

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard unlikely to play at Atlanta Hawks Thursday

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and forward Meyers Leonard did not practice Wednesday because of injuries

Shandel Richardson

Improving jumpshot is next phase for Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.

Known for his athleticism, Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. working to improve outside game

Shandel Richardson

Harvey Fialkov

Heat guard Jimmy Butler taking advantage of consecutive days off after NBA All-Star break

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat get back to work Wednesday after a week off. They face the Atlanta Hawks Thursday at State Farm Arena.

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Bam Adedayo competes in first of what is expected to be many NBA All-Star Games

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo had eight points, two rebounds and an assist in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

Shandel Richardson

eriej

After NBA All-Star display, Miami Heat shift focus back to finishing strong

With 28 games remaining, Miami Heat looking to secure homecourt advantage in the playoffs

Shandel Richardson