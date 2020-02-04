Miami Heat Want To Build Off Most Complete Performance Of The Season

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo refused to hesitate.

When asked if Monday's victory against the Philadelphia 76ers was the best performance of the season, he quickly answered.

"That was the best form of us and it really showed," Adebayo said. "We only had three turnovers ... We had 14 steals and that just shows we were affecting the game defensively and offensively."

The Heat won 137-106 against a team that many considered a title contender at the beginning of the season. It was arguably their most complete victory through 49 games. They shot 56 percent from the floor while holding the Sixers to 43 percent. Guard Jimmy Butler finished with a season-high 38 points on 14 of 20 shooting. It was just his fourth 30-point game of the season.

The next step is playing at that level on a consistent basis.

"We just got to start stringing together really, really, really near perfect days in a row," Butler said. "We can't have any mishaps, any let-ups and we can't get complacent thinking that we're a good team. We have to go out and show that we're a good team every single night."

The performance comes at the perfect time. After winning consecutive games against the Orlando Magic and Sixers, they begin a five-game, West Coast road trip Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. It is the longest trip of the season.

"The approach was good and then two solid performances," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We know what it's like going out there. So you do want to have a little bit of a game and some continuity and some confidence going out there."