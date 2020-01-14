Miami Heat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says team is searching for more consistency

Shandel Richardson

The theme for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was consistency after Tuesday’s practice.

After losing two straight games for the first time this season, Spoelstra said the goal is simple: Play better on a daily basis. The Heat have lost games against the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks entering Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs at AmericanAirlines Arena.

“We just have to get better,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Everybody is trying to get better. We’ve got to get more consistent. Our defense isn’t where it wants to be. This isn’t where we wanted to be yet and that’s the operative word, “yet.” Today was just about solutions, watching some things and watching some film and pushing our group to get to a different level.”

The Heat are a league-best 17-1 at home but have just won 10 of 21 on the road. They are the only Eastern Conference team in the top four with double-digit losses. Spoelstra refused to single out any area for the recent struggles. The Heat have struggled offensively and defensively during the losing streak. After reaching the No. 2 seed in the conference, they have won just six of the last 10 games. The Heat are now a half game behind the Boston Celtics in the standings.

“It’s all of the above,” Spoelstra said. “Everybody has to do their job a little bit better. We’ve proven we can do it. Now, we just have to be more consistent. That’s what we worked on. It’s just about solutions. Less talk, just get to work and improve it.” 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat offer no timetable on Justise Winslow's return to the lineup

Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow will not play Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat to convert Chris Silva's contract into a standard deal

After signing him to a two-way deal in the summer, Miami Heat rewards forward Chris Silva with a full contract

Shandel Richardson

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra not ready to push panic button after two-game losing streak

Miami Heat have lost consecutive games for the first time this season

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler receives praise from former teammate

New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson, who played with Jimmy Butler in Chicago and Minnesota, credits Butler for the Miami Heat's success

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's loss in Brooklyn raises concerns about their play on the road

Miami Heat drop to 10-10 on the road after 117-113 loss to Brooklyn Nets

Shandel Richardson

by

Dwyne

Miami Heat to retire Dwyane Wade's jersey in three-day celebration

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade will become fifth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired

Shandel Richardson

by

Canothegreat

Jimmy Butler blows kiss at T.J. Warren after ejection in Heat's victory at Pacers

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler and Indiana Pacers' T.J. Warren involved in trash-talk before Warren was ejected

Shandel Richardson

by

FSUSamantha

Heat owner Micky Arison donates $1 million to victims of wildfires in Australia

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison is the latest sports figure to donate to disaster relief for Australian wildfires

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Jimmy Butler fined 35K for role in altercation with Pacers' T.J. Warren

League punishes Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler for altercation and social-media post directed at Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren.

Shandel Richardson

Heat guard Justise Winslow will not play Friday against the Nets

Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow suffers setback with back injury and will miss Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets

Shandel Richardson