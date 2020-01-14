Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says team is searching for more consistency

The theme for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was consistency after Tuesday’s practice.

After losing two straight games for the first time this season, Spoelstra said the goal is simple: Play better on a daily basis. The Heat have lost games against the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks entering Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs at AmericanAirlines Arena.

“We just have to get better,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Everybody is trying to get better. We’ve got to get more consistent. Our defense isn’t where it wants to be. This isn’t where we wanted to be yet and that’s the operative word, “yet.” Today was just about solutions, watching some things and watching some film and pushing our group to get to a different level.”

The Heat are a league-best 17-1 at home but have just won 10 of 21 on the road. They are the only Eastern Conference team in the top four with double-digit losses. Spoelstra refused to single out any area for the recent struggles. The Heat have struggled offensively and defensively during the losing streak. After reaching the No. 2 seed in the conference, they have won just six of the last 10 games. The Heat are now a half game behind the Boston Celtics in the standings.

“It’s all of the above,” Spoelstra said. “Everybody has to do their job a little bit better. We’ve proven we can do it. Now, we just have to be more consistent. That’s what we worked on. It’s just about solutions. Less talk, just get to work and improve it.”